ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

American College Center for Retirement Income in King of Prussia Explains Advantages of Reverse Mortgages

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q48c3_0ezrGqaR00
Image via American College Center for Retirement Income.

While reverse mortgages were once considered a last resort for homeowners short on cash, today, they can be used by younger retirees to help pay bills and preserve savings and investments, writes Susan B. Garland for The New York Times.

Home Equity Conversion Mortgages can also help parents wanting to preserve home equity for their children potentially leave a larger legacy with a coordinated strategy, according to Dr. Wade Pfau, co-director of the American College Center for Retirement Income in King of Prussia.

Pfau, author of Reverse Mortgages: How to Use Reverse Mortgages to Secure Your Retirement, runs the calculator at RetirementResearcher.com where people can get an idea of how much a HECM will pay.

He looked at a hypothetical couple where both partners are 62 and have an initial home value of $435,000 and $870,000 in investments. He found that if the couple decided to take out a reverse mortgage after depleting their portfolio, they would have left their children close to $1.8 million in tax-free home equity. However, if they used a coordinated strategy, their heirs would receive $2.2 million in after-tax assets.

Read more about the explanation of reverse mortgages from the American College Center for Retirement Income in King of Prussia in The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

If you’re thinking about retirement, and you’re worried that your expected income may not be enough, here’s some good news: There are many possible sources of retirement income, and some of them may be surprises to you. Here’s a look at some ways to generate income in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WPRI

How a reverse mortgage can help plan a financially sound retirement

Planning for a financially sound retirement? Financial Expert discusses using reverse mortgages as a responsible risk management tool toward ensuring a stable retirement strategy,. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not...
REAL ESTATE
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia-based Morgan Properties Found Success by Focusing on Class-B Multifamily Properties

Pictures via Bright MLS, Redfin. Unlike many other commercial real estate firms that focus exclusively on either Class-A projects or distressed-type properties, King of Prussia-based Morgan Properties has built its success through the Class-B multifamily segment – while utilizing technology to ensure positive returns, writes Erik Sherman for GlobeSt.com.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King Of Prussia, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
King Of Prussia, PA
Seekingalpha.com

2 Great Dividends For Passive Retirement Income

Investing is typically a side hustle that requires time and effort and comes with significant stress. Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities" The past decade has seen more transformations in investors' ability to interact with the market than ever before. We now have highly simplified and low-cost access to trade stocks and options, an abundance of research, recommendations, and insights over the internet, and unprecedented support for the financial system from the Federal government. We saw a spectacular market recovery from the Covid-induced bear market of 2020 like never before. All this has given investors a false sense of hope about making money in the stock market.
MARKETS
MONTCO.Today

Montco Home to Two of the World’s Richest People

Two Montgomery County businessmen have amassed enough wealth to lock in their place on this year’s Forbes World’s Billionaires List. Bala Cynwyd’s Jeff Yass, cofounder of Susquehanna International Group, one of the largest and most successful trading firms on Wall Street, ranked at No. 156 with a net worth of $12 billion.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverse Mortgage#The New York Times#Hecm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy