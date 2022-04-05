Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year old Jeremiah David Richard Crago of Creston at Sumner and Taylor Streets for Driving While Suspended. Police cited and released Crago from the scene.
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year old Jeremiah David Richard Crago of Creston at Sumner and Taylor Streets for Driving While Suspended. Police cited and released Crago from the scene.
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.https://www.westerniowatoday.com
Comments / 0