Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year old Jeremiah David Richard Crago of Creston at Sumner and Taylor Streets for Driving While Suspended. Police cited and released Crago from the scene.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

