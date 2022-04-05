ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Students, staff return to class at Hamden High School following threat investigation

By Rob Polansky
 4 days ago
Hamden High School (WFSB)

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden High School was evacuated on Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat.

Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler confirmed the evacuation and threat to Channel 3.

Goeler said he sent an email to parents earlier in the morning to inform them of the situation.

Police reported later in the morning that they were informed of the threat around 7:45 a.m.

Officers, along with the Board of Education staff, said they put a plan in place for the evacuation of the school. Hamden K9 units, along with some help from the Yale University Police Department, searched the school and surrounding area.

Entrances were blocked off by police. Firefighters were also on the scene.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw students and staff sitting outside on bleachers.

However, police said nothing was found.

Students and staff have since returned to the building.

Detectives from Hamden police’s major crimes unit, along with federal authorities, said they are continuing the investigation into who was responsible.

IN THIS ARTICLE
