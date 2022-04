OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Incredible warmth across the area for the first day of Spring, high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s around the metro, and setting a new record high of 80 degrees in Lincoln. We’ll stay mild and breezy this evening, with temperatures holding in the 70s through about 8pm. Winds could gust over 35mph at times, and stay breezy overnight as well. That’ll keep us from getting too chilly, with lows only falling into the upper 50s.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 DAYS AGO