HOUSTON (WOAI/KABB) — A body was found inside what appeared to be an abandoned truck on the side of the highway after it was towed off. Police in Houston responded to a major accident on N. Sam Houston Tollway at Aldine Westfield around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. Police say a pickup truck was traveling Westbound on the tollway when the man driving lost control, possibly due to a medical episode, and hit a wall, then came to a stop in a grassy area on the side of the highway.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO