Severe Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY SUNDAY ACROSS MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS .Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent across much of the inland areas of Deep South Texas through this afternoon, with 25 to 40 percent along the lower Texas coast. As low pressure deepens across the Plains States, expect south to southeasterly winds to continue to remain gusty this afternoon and evening. Gusty southerly winds combined with low humidity between 20 to 40 percent will lead to the potential for elevated to critical fire weather conditions again Sunday. Burning of any kind should be avoided. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUELS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * WIND...South to Southeast 20 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 20 to 40 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BROOKS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO