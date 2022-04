CareerSource Polk is holding a career expo on Monday. The “What’s Next? Career Expo for Youth,” is a “teen pregnancy prevention initiative offering training and development sessions.” Sessions include mental health awareness, financial literacy and nutrition. The youth expo will be from 1 to 7 p.m. for individuals ages 14 to 24. Those participating in the Youth Internship Program are required to attend. The internship program is for high school students ages 16-19 and will give them the opportunity to earn up to $15 per hour over the course of nine weeks with CareerSource partner worksites. Also, young adults who want to participate in grand-prize drawings should preregister on CareerSource Polk’s website.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO