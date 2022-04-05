The Douglas County Commissioners meet on Thursday, Tom Chorley has this preview

Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tim Freeman are termed out. That’s exactly what Douglas County voters loudly said in 2014 when 70% voted for term limits. However, it didn’t take our incumbent Douglas County commissioners long to overturn the voters’ will in their quest to remain in power forever. Commissioner Susan Morgan, supported by Boice and Freeman, sued Douglas County in 2015 and found a friendly judge to overturn Douglas County’s term limits in 2016. At the time, Commissioner Boice likened Douglas County voters’ approval of term limits to merely “people who circulated a petition to violate your Second Amendment rights.” Those “people” were 70% of Douglas County voters who voted in a free and fair election, not a handful of signers on a petition.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO