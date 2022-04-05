Career Corner: 3 Quick Steps to Stop You From Being a Pushover at Work

Image via Unsplash.

It is normal to do favors for friends and coworkers every now and then, but if you are too agreeable you can fall into the trap of being taken advantage of.

As an article for Fast Company explains, that is why it is important to set boundaries with people. Here is how to make sure you are protecting your time.

Don’t Apologize

A lot of people will only say no to a request in an apologetic fashion. Somebody asks you for a favor and you explain how you would, but you have some emergency that you can’t get out of.

This sends the wrong message that the person simply asked at an unlucky time. Just state in a matter-of-fact way that you have too much going on, so they don’t take that as a cue to ask again down the road.

Don’t Overexplain

Maybe you dread saying no because then you feel like you need to launch into some overly personal justification for doing so. You don’t owe anyone an in-depth explanation, though.

You can respectfully keep it simple and just say you already have other commitments for whatever day they are asking about and leave it at that.

You Don’t Have to Say Yes Unconditionally

Sometimes you do have to say yes to things you don’t want to do. You don’t want to develop a reputation as not being a team player. But that doesn’t mean you have to say yes to every detail.

For instance, if you are asked to work late you can agree to do so, but set a limit and say you can only stay for another two hours rather than three.

If you don’t learn how to speak up for yourself, it will not only lead to others thinking they can overwork you, but you still start developing resentment against those doing it. It might be hard, but it is healthy to set boundaries.

For more on what you can do to make sure you are not neglecting your own time, read the article from Fast Company here .

