ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Career Corner: 3 Quick Steps to Stop You From Being a Pushover at Work

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZrXI_0ezrELaq00
Image via Unsplash.

It is normal to do favors for friends and coworkers every now and then, but if you are too agreeable you can fall into the trap of being taken advantage of.

As an article for Fast Company explains, that is why it is important to set boundaries with people. Here is how to make sure you are protecting your time.

Don’t Apologize

A lot of people will only say no to a request in an apologetic fashion. Somebody asks you for a favor and you explain how you would, but you have some emergency that you can’t get out of.

This sends the wrong message that the person simply asked at an unlucky time. Just state in a matter-of-fact way that you have too much going on, so they don’t take that as a cue to ask again down the road.

Don’t Overexplain

Maybe you dread saying no because then you feel like you need to launch into some overly personal justification for doing so. You don’t owe anyone an in-depth explanation, though.

You can respectfully keep it simple and just say you already have other commitments for whatever day they are asking about and leave it at that.

You Don’t Have to Say Yes Unconditionally

Sometimes you do have to say yes to things you don’t want to do. You don’t want to develop a reputation as not being a team player. But that doesn’t mean you have to say yes to every detail.

For instance, if you are asked to work late you can agree to do so, but set a limit and say you can only stay for another two hours rather than three.

If you don’t learn how to speak up for yourself, it will not only lead to others thinking they can overwork you, but you still start developing resentment against those doing it. It might be hard, but it is healthy to set boundaries.

For more on what you can do to make sure you are not neglecting your own time, read the article from Fast Company here.

___________

Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Career Corner: It’s Okay to Take a Career Break, But Have a Plan for Your Return

There are many legitimate reasons to take an extended break from your job. Illness, to care for chil. There are many legitimate reasons to take an extended break from your job. Illness, to care for children or an elderly parent, or even just feeling burnt out. Many people are afraid to do what is best for them, though. It has been ingrained that there is a dramatic stigma against employment gaps on your resume.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pushover#Wilmington University#Private Universities#Unsplash#Overexplain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
George J. Ziogas

10 Ways To Stop Fear From Controlling You

Don’t let your fear of what could happen make nothing happen. At its core, fear isn’t necessarily the unfavorable emotion it’s often considered to be. In fact, the ability to feel fear has been somewhat responsible for the survival of our species and remains a useful precautionary response even today.
BUCKSCO.Today

COVID-Schmovid! New Hope Hotelier Bucks Trend of Pandemic-Related Travel Hesitancy

Golden Plough Inn, New Hope.Image via Golden Plough Inn at Facebook. Two factors should have made 3Q2021 and 1Q2022 difficult for Steve Dugan, general manager of New Hope’s Golden Plough Inn: the decline in seasonable weather and the ongoing pandemic’s diminishment of guests willing to spend a night in a hotel. Neither turned out to be any issue at all, reports Laura Smythe in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NEW HOPE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Special Equestrians’ Generates Unbridled Enthusiasm in Supporting Persons with Disabilities

Special Equestrians in Warrington employs horses as therapy animals for those needing physical or emotional support.Image via Special Equestrians at Facebook. Unlike therapy interactions with small-scale animals (dogs, cats, rabbits). Riding Equestrians in Warrington thinks big. Its sessions routinely pair special-needs individuals with 660 lbs. of equine friendliness, as reported in The Business & Arts Journal, the publication of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy