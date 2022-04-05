ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Police identify man shot at Syracuse gas station by woman with sawed-off shotgun

By Anne Hayes
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the man shot inside a gas station Thursday in Syracuse. Malik Earsley, 26, was shot in the midsection inside the Sunoco gas station 200 block of North State Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The gas station is at the intersection of...

