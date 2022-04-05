Clouds and fog much of Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A strong low pressure system will continue to move closer to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. While severe weather is not expected, this is the parent system to the severe weather in Texas on Monday. Rainfall will be light to moderate during the day on Tuesday with thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. The outside chance at strong winds and hail would fall during the afternoon on Wednesday. As the low pressure system moves away from the area, colder air will come through. The colder air will limit the rainfall and bring temperatures back to the 40s for highs. In total, about an inch of rainfall will be possible between Tuesday and Thursday. Highs overall will average the 40s between Thursday and Monday. Friday night and Saturday there is a chance of a quick wintry mix. A few nights towards the end of the week could cool back down to the upper 20s.

