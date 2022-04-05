The National Weather Service is Looking for Weather Observers at New Station in Cambridge

EASTLAND COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service issued an urgent fire warning for areas of Eastland County north of FM 2731 and County Road 230, urging residents to evacuate immediately. Hood County is also telling people between Bluff Dale and Tolar to evacuate, and another evacuation order was issued for residents near the town of Huckaby near County Roads 114 and 117. (credit: Jackie Brewer) Residents of Lipan have been urged to evacuate immediately. Anyone north of Star Hollow Road and in Lipan is also urged to evacuate. Two shelters have been set up; one at First Christian Church on W 377 by Tractor Supply and Granbury United Methodist on Loop 567. The Eastland Complex fire continues to burn, stretching at least 54,015 acres. Officials estimate it is only 30% contained. The last time this kind of warning was issued was about four years ago in January 2018 during a Parker County fire. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds confirmed one firefighter has been hurt near Bluff Dale (which is actually in Erath County). This fire has been right along the county line. The extent of their injuries is not known. (credit: Jackie Brewer)

