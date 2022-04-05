ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

The National Weather Service is Looking for Weather Observers at New Station in Cambridge

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pittsburgh has announced it will be installing a weather station in Cambridge and is seeking...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

National Weather Service storm spotter classes return to southeast Wisconsin

Have you ever wanted to become an official storm spotter? You're in luck! The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan will be conducting 18 in person storm spotter classes in southeast Wisconsin over the next 2 months, with the first one being tonight in Juneau! There is also one online option being offered as well on April 8th. They're free and open to the public, but a few locations do require you to pre-register. The classes generally last 1.5-2 hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cambridge, OH
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WLWT 5

Snow on the way Friday: How much to expect and when

CINCINNATI — Big changes are on the way for Friday. An arctic cold front moves in, bringing a surge of cold air, snow and wind. Friday shapes up to be a very interesting weather day. The snow arrives in our Indiana communities first, around 3 p.m. Snow approaches downtown by around 5 p.m. It may not accumulate initially, but impacts to travel are expected after sunset. Crashing temperatures into the 20s, gusty winds to 30mph, and impressive snow lead to tricky travel. Most of Greater Cincinnati looks to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Station#Rain And Snow#Volunteers
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from the west and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News19 WLTX

Weather observers in the Midlands serve an important role

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Meteorologists get weather data from many sources. In major cities like Columbia, dedicated weather stations give us a clue to what is going on outside. For other cities, towns, and communities there isn't a source of weather information. This is where public volunteers come into the picture.
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service extends fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont. According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative...
WTHR

Members of Congress want improvements to National Weather Service alert system

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following Iowa's deadly tornadoes on March 5, some members of Congress are urging for improvement to the warning process. Reps. Cindy Axne and Ashley Hinson of Iowa want to know why the National Weather Service's (NWS) communication system malfunctioned during the storm, delaying warnings for up to seven minutes.
Community Impact Austin

Tornado warning issued by National Weather Service for Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. on March 21. Included in this area are Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto and Taylor. The warning was upgraded from a tornado watch that afternoon, and Round Rock was dropped from the warning just after the city confirmed that a tornado touched down on I-35 and SH 45.
CBS DFW

National Weather Service Orders Evacuation In Eastland County, 1 Firefighters Injured

EASTLAND COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service issued an urgent fire warning for areas of Eastland County north of FM 2731 and County Road 230, urging residents to evacuate immediately. Hood County is also telling people between Bluff Dale and Tolar to evacuate, and another evacuation order was issued for residents near the town of Huckaby near County Roads 114 and 117. (credit: Jackie Brewer) Residents of Lipan have been urged to evacuate immediately. Anyone north of Star Hollow Road and in Lipan is also urged to evacuate. Two shelters have been set up; one at First Christian Church on W 377 by Tractor Supply and Granbury United Methodist on Loop 567. The Eastland Complex fire continues to burn, stretching at least 54,015 acres. Officials estimate it is only 30% contained. The last time this kind of warning was issued was about four years ago in January 2018 during a Parker County fire. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds confirmed one firefighter has been hurt near Bluff Dale (which is actually in Erath County).  This fire has been right along the county line. The extent of their injuries is not known. (credit: Jackie Brewer)  

Comments / 0

Community Policy