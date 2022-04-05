ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brook House should close in wake of abuse allegations, inquiry told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V59F6_0ezrCdV400

Brook House detention centre should be shut down after “shocking patterns of inhumane and degrading treatment” were uncovered, a public inquiry has heard.

Evidence given during the investigation into abuse allegations at the West Sussex immigration removal centre (IRC) between April and August 2017 has been described as “harrowing”.

The inquiry was launched after BBC’s Panorama programme broadcast undercover footage in September of that year showing alleged assaults, humiliation and verbal abuse of detainees by officers at the then G4S-run site.

This inquiry has uncovered shocking patterns of inhumane and degrading treatment of detained persons, central to which is the overuse and misuse of force and segregation, often without lawful authority or justification, and segregation used as punishment

Stephanie Harrison QC, one of the lawyers representing people who were held at Brook House and are taking part in the inquiry, urged chairwoman Kate Eves to follow conclusions of independent inspectors that the site was an “inappropriate environment” for detainees.

She said: “This inquiry should conclude that Brook House must not be used as an IRC going forward.”

Describing the evidence heard as “harrowing”, she said in a closing statement on Tuesday: “This inquiry has uncovered shocking patterns of inhumane and degrading treatment of detained persons, central to which is the overuse and misuse of force and segregation, often without lawful authority or justification, and segregation used as punishment.

“The normalisation of the infliction of pain, suffering and humiliation, even whilst detained when naked. In addition, we’ve seen extensive evidence of the pervasive violent, derogatory and debasing verbal abuse.

“And in addition, racism – vitriolic, casual, and institutional – underscored by an underlying lack of empathy, even when individuals are at their most distressed and vulnerable, even in life or potentially life-threatening situations.”

Ten members of staff were dismissed or resigned in the wake of the broadcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVsjl_0ezrCdV400
Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves (Kate Eves/Brook House Inquiry/PA) (PA Media)

No prosecutions were brought after a police investigation, but two former detainees successfully argued a full independent investigation was needed.

G4S has since stopped running Brook House as well as Tinsley House, which are both next to Gatwick Airport. Outsourcing giant Serco took over in 2020.

Ms Harrison told the hearing that several officers whose misconduct “has only been fully exposed by the inquiry” still work at Brook House, with some having been promoted.

The evidence of senior Home Office officials “confirm a state body that is driven by political imperatives to sacrifice welfare on the altar of enforcement and administrative convenience”, she said as she described the department as putting “cost-cutting over safety and care”.

Details heard by the inquiry “confirmed the utter disinterest in criticisms of its actions, failures of its policies and practices – whether by oversight bodies, judges, coroners or its own appointed reviewer.

“It is clearly cavalier about its legal duties and the adverse impacts on those it detains and is apparently indifferent to ensuring the necessary changes to prevent the repeated abuse and mistreatment occur,” she added.

I have reflected over the period and the failures in the contract, in the level of Home Office supervision, are deeply distressing for everybody and I would like to open today just to apologise about that

On Monday, the Home Office’s director of immigration detention and escorting services Phil Riley apologised to detainees involved in the “distressing incidents” exposed by Panorama and over “failures” in the Brook House contract.

He told the inquiry: “I would also like to take the chance … to apologise to the people at Brook House in 2017 who suffered the distressing incidents we saw in Panorama.

“I have reflected over the period and the failures in the contract, in the level of Home Office supervision, are deeply distressing for everybody and I would like to open today just to apologise about that.”

The inquiry has now finished hearing evidence. Closing statements will continue on Wednesday before Ms Eves concludes the sessions to consider her findings, which are expected to be published in due course.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segregation#Immigration Detention#Brook House#Panorama
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor's Defence Alleges She May Have Been A "Victim Of Human Trafficking" After Bloody Video Emerges

Earlier this week, 25-year-old Courtney Tailor made waves after a video of her covered in blood surfaced online, following the death of her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli. While the OnlyFans and Instagram model was not charged with anything after she was questioned, TMZ reports that she's been faced with harassment when spotted out and about.
MIAMI, FL
newschain

Wayne Rooney furious with penalty decision as Derby lose to Swansea

Derby manager Wayne Rooney criticised the officials after they failed to award his team a stoppage-time penalty in the 2-1 defeat at Swansea. Relegation-threatened Derby were desperately seeking an equaliser when substitute Bartosz Cybulski appeared to be brought down in the third minute of time added on. Swansea goalkeeper Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Whitehall inquiry ordered into leak of Chancellor’s wife’s tax status

A Whitehall leak inquiry has been launched in an attempt to find out who passed details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife’s tax status to the media. Akshata Murty dramatically announced on Friday that she would pay UK taxes on her worldwide income after the disclosure she was “non-domiciled” in the UK for tax purpose sparked a political storm.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy