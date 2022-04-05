ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Signature Systems Inc. of Warminster Chosen to Equip Area Venues with Point of Sale System

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzz9F_0ezrCY2J00
Image via Lou Golato at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia.

Signature Systems, Inc., of Warminster, has been selected by Cordish Gaming Group (Baltimore) to provide its point-of-sale (POS) technology to casinos and other venues in Pa. and Md. Cordish oversees the LIVE! brand of entertainment locations — including Xfinity Live! at the sports complexes in South Philadelphia.

Xfinity Live! was developed in partnership with Comcast-Spectacor. It is the only mixed-use and entertainment venue in the country that shares its location with four major professional sports teams: Eagles, 76ers, Flyers. and Phillies.

Signature Systems’ POS functionality, distributed under its PDQ brand, is a holistic system that provides 24-7-365 live support for sales, data/cyber security (including payments), and menu management.

This latter capability will be employed extensively at Xfinity Live!

“In addition to meaningfully enhancing our customer-facing technology and F&B [food and beverage] reporting, we’re vastly improving the underlying integration and support process by having a single-stop partner who is nimble, responsive, and attentive to our diverse needs,” said Frank Bonini, SVP/CIO for Cordish Gaming Group.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Add the "Create System Restore Point" Option to the Windows Context Menu

Out of all the habits you can develop as a Windows 11 user, creating system restore points regularly is a pretty good one. But to generate one, you'll have to navigate a couple of menus. Doing this every time you're about to make a big change to your computer can be bothersome, which can make it hard to turn it into a habit.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Warminster, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
freightwaves.com

Sales systems for all ages and eras

Kevin welcomes Jim Becker, the CEO of Becker Logistics, to discuss what he’s learned in sales and why it’s important to always develop a system for sales. The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.
ROGERS, AR
KLAW 101

Lawton Area Transit System Celebrates 20 Years in Lawton!

Lawton Area Transit System will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of service to the Lawton area, April 25-30, with special events for each day!. For most of us that remember days before the bus system existed, it feels like it's only been a minute since they began filling the needs of residents to reach other parts of the city.
LAWTON, OK
WCIA

Get your cooling system summer ready with Edelman Inc.

We help people find a system that is affordable and works in their favor with comfort, efficiency, and air quality. HVAC isn’t just for your house, we can help businesses, sheds, garages, anywhere that you want temperature control. Our organizations differs because we are local, we are factory authorized...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of Sale#Flyers#Philadelphia 76ers#Signature Systems Inc#Xfinity Live#Cordish Gaming Group#Comcast Spectacor#Eagles#Phillies#Signature Systems#Pos#Pdq#F B#Svp Cio
BUCKSCO.Today

Easter Purchases Keep North Wales’ CRAVEBOX Hopping

Local service company CRAVEBOX assembles snack boxes, care packages, and gift baskets throughout the year. Its founder, John Accardi, is currently filling orders on the North Wales company’s seasonal favorite, Easter baskets and boxes, brimming with springtime treats. Accardi says that in the past, Easter Baskets and care packages...
BUCKSCO.Today

COVID-Schmovid! New Hope Hotelier Bucks Trend of Pandemic-Related Travel Hesitancy

Golden Plough Inn, New Hope.Image via Golden Plough Inn at Facebook. Two factors should have made 3Q2021 and 1Q2022 difficult for Steve Dugan, general manager of New Hope’s Golden Plough Inn: the decline in seasonable weather and the ongoing pandemic’s diminishment of guests willing to spend a night in a hotel. Neither turned out to be any issue at all, reports Laura Smythe in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NEW HOPE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Fox Subacute at Warrington to Close, Diminishing Access for Post-Acute Patients on Ventilators

Fox Subacute at Warrington, which specialized in patients needing ventilator care, is closing.Image via Navy Medicine at Creative Commons. Fox Subacute at Warrington — one of only four Pa. post-acute care providers specializing in ventilator care — has announced its closure. The facility finds itself unsustainable, owing to the combined effects of high staffing costs and underfunding from the state.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
BUCKSCO.Today

Servi with a Smile: Bensalem Senior Residents Tests Fleet of Food-Service Robots

Servi, a robotic food-service aid now employed in Bensalem, is much more adept at work than Woody Allen was in his 1973 comedy, "Sleeper." Woody Allen’s futuristic comedy Sleeper included a sequence in which he was disguised as a robotic servant. The notion of an automaton domestic assistant may have been played for laughs in 1973, but it’s a reality now at Juniper Village in Bensalem. The Lower Bucks Times plugged into its use of “Servi,” a high-tech food-service aide.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice Committed to Providing Job Training and Licensing for Local Workers

CompanyVoice invests in staff development by helping its employees hone strengths, grow skills, and obtain insurance licenses. For their clients in the insurance industry, CompanyVoice hires workers who have insurance experience or are interested in adding a credential to their resume. Obtaining an insurance license better equips CompanyVoice operators to...
BLUE BELL, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy