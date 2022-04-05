Signature Systems Inc. of Warminster Chosen to Equip Area Venues with Point of Sale System
Signature Systems, Inc., of Warminster, has been selected by Cordish Gaming Group (Baltimore) to provide its point-of-sale (POS) technology to casinos and other venues in Pa. and Md. Cordish oversees the LIVE! brand of entertainment locations — including Xfinity Live! at the sports complexes in South Philadelphia.
Xfinity Live! was developed in partnership with Comcast-Spectacor. It is the only mixed-use and entertainment venue in the country that shares its location with four major professional sports teams: Eagles, 76ers, Flyers. and Phillies.
Signature Systems’ POS functionality, distributed under its PDQ brand, is a holistic system that provides 24-7-365 live support for sales, data/cyber security (including payments), and menu management.
This latter capability will be employed extensively at Xfinity Live!
“In addition to meaningfully enhancing our customer-facing technology and F&B [food and beverage] reporting, we’re vastly improving the underlying integration and support process by having a single-stop partner who is nimble, responsive, and attentive to our diverse needs,” said Frank Bonini, SVP/CIO for Cordish Gaming Group.
