Wisconsin State

Another round of rain rolls in Tuesday evening

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a gloomy start to our Tuesday, but at least it's dry! Even after two and a half weeks of wet weather we are still running behind on precipitation for the year since January 1st. Our current precipitation deficit is about 1.25". Our...

cbs58.com

KAKE TV

Tuesday brings rain and snow to KAKEland

A rainy and snowy start to the day Tuesday with plenty of wind!. Despite the relatively warm ground temperatures, there is some accumulation on the pavement where the snow is coming down heavy. Slow down and be prepared for slick spots. The rain and snow will spin eastward through the...
WICHITA, KS
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Rain returns to Atlanta Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see warmer temperatures this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. After a cold start, temperatures will actually warm into the low 60′s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The warming trend will continue with the 70′s by Thursday. First Alert on Tuesday and...
ATLANTA, GA
KXLY

Clouds to rain today, tonight and Tuesday – Mark

Here’s a look at your day planner: We start with clouds which turn to rain. Our highs are above average, sticking around the high 40s to low 50s. Wet weather is heading our way with more sustained rain tonight and tomorrow morning. Scattered showers are expected Tuesday and thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Rain This Afternoon and Evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Parade Forecast: Mostly cloudy & Breezy High 66. Winds E-NE 10-20 mph. Thursday Eve: 50s Rain is spotty at start around 5 p.m. becoming more widespread towards 9 p.m. Severe weather not likely. Friday: Scattered showers. Very low chance of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDBJ7.com

Staying dry overnight and for Tuesday; rain builds in Wednesday

Temperatures drop near that freezing mark tonight in the low-mid 30s. On Tuesday, we’ll be slightly warmer than today with highs heading into the upper 60s with no chances for rain. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCE. By Wednesday a southern system...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Rain with storms likely into the evening

Storms could produce hail, damaging winds and isolated tornado tonight. Gusty winds, 20+mph and mid 40’s this morning with rain showers off and on today. A few thunderstorms possible. High in the mid 50’s. STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT. Showers and thunderstorms tonight, some may be strong to severe....
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Pleasant Tuesday to precede rain tomorrow!

A good Tuesday morning to you all! Along with a good deal of sun through the early afternoon, temps today will continue on a positive trend up to the mid-upper-60s at the coast to low 70s inland. A storm system will press towards us, eventually bringing some rain on Wednesday, with isolated pm storms possible. […]
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, light rain possible

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce and western Mackinac County from 11 PM tonight to 2 PM Wednesday. Snow and wind will create icy roads and reduce travel speeds. Mostly cloudy today. Light rain mixed with light rain is possible, but any precipitation around northern Michigan during the day will be light and scattered. Wind from the southeast will gust to 20 mph. Highs from 35 to 40 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and 35 to 48 degrees around the northern Lower.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Rain, Snow Totals from Tuesday

UNDATED -- We got some pretty significant precipitation in St. Cloud on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the rain that fell in the morning into the early afternoon had a total of .92" of rain. The rain switched over to snow in the early afternoon. We officially ended up...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WKTV

Afternoon rain showers expected Tuesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Rain showers. High 45. Tonight. Rain ends. Low 34. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 50. Low 38. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing a few rain showers. Rain continues into the late evening. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little rain on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Lows for Monday night will be in the mid 30s with patchy fog, mist and drizzle. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, northeast wind will make for a cooler Tuesday with highs ranging from 40s along the lake to 50s and 60s in inland areas. A breezy south wind returns on Wednesday bringing temperatures back to the mid to upper 60s for highs. Chance for showers Thursday afternoon through Friday as a front moves into the area. Turning cooler Friday with highs in the 40s. Near 50 on Saturday and partly cloudy, mid 50s on Sunday.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, mist and drizzle overnight. Low 35°TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with areas of sprinkles and fog in the morning. For high temperatures, cooler by the lake in the 40s. 50s and 60s inland.WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 65°
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warmer this week; Rain returns Tuesday

NICE WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 30-40 degree range across Alabama, but a few colder spots over the eastern counties are in the upper 20s. Look for a high in the 60s today with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase tonight ahead of an approaching upper trough.
ALABAMA STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Windy & cool Tuesday ahead of rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A gusty northwest wind continues today and keeps temperatures at bay while the next system slowly approaches with showers and some mixing for Thursday. Outside of the mountains, a few snow showers, we'll see sunshine. The gusty northwest wind will continue at over 30-35 mph at times, making it feel cooler. Highs in the 30s up north and 40s elsewhere.
MANCHESTER, NH
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Tuesday

MARVELOUS MARCH AFTERNOON: With a sunny sky, temperatures are in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon as our warm-up continues. Clouds will arrive tonight, however, ahead of an approaching upper trough. Rain becomes widespread across Alabama Tuesday, with a rumble of thunder possible. A few strong storms are possible near...
ALABAMA STATE

