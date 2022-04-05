CCSO: Suspect arrested after March armed robbery at Johns Island Dollar General

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies have arrested a man connected to an armed robbery of a Dollar General on Johns Island that happened early March.

James Joseph Wilson, 45, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 4:20 p.m., authorities responded to the business for a reported armed robbery but the suspect had already fled the scene.

A store clerk told deputies that a tall white male presented a black firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

Deputies located the suspect in a parking lot of a nearby location that matched a suspect description, identified as Wilson, with about $278.83 in his pocket.

CCSO said that K-9 deputies and helicopters assisted in the search.

Wilson is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.