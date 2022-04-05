NY mobster who escaped federal custody caught in South Fla.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New York mobster Dominic Taddeo was captured in Hialeah on Monday after having escaped federal custody a week ago.
“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo,“ said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.
Last Monday, Taddeo failed to return to an Orlando halfway house after an authorized medical appointment, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
The 64-year-old had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to that residential halfway house in February.
A member of the Rochester mob,...
