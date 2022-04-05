Feasterville Author John A. McCabe Describes New Novel as Being a ‘Lifetime in the Making’

Author John A. McCabe. Image via John A. McCabe at LinkedIn.

John A. McCabe, Feasterville author, has mastered numerous literary genres, publishing prior works of short stories, poetry, and a screenplay. His new novel, The Girl in Japan: A Young Soldier’s Story, will hit Amazon’s virtual shelves on April 19 for purchase.

The story centers on Joe McGrath, a veteran who, in flashback, recalls the testing he underwent while a U.S. Army recruit. McGrath and his regiment were purposefully exposed to radiation in the Nevada desert, part of an official experiment gauging the after-effects of nuclear war.

Years later, he meets Reiko, the titular “girl in Japan.” Her own experience with atomic radiation at the end of World War II makes for a special connection between the two.

The plot then time-shifts forward to 2022, where the pair issue a compelling and first-hand warning about the ongoing fragility of humankind.

“This novel was a lifetime in the making,” said McCabe. “Countless friends, family and associates encouraged me to tell this story. They contributed to making this manuscript the work that it is.

“At one time, the draft was nearly 600 pages. But it has been whittled down to about 300 pages in finished form,” he admitted.

More on author John A. McCabe and his latest work is at Amazon .