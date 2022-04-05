ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Concierge Confidential: Navigate Chicago’s Best with The Langham Chicago’s Philippe Gills

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyvCY_0ezr9yiP00
Chef Concierge Phillipe Gills The Langham Chicago

This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize the exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town.

The Langham Hotel Chicago has it all: The Forbes top five-star rating, a central city location, rooms with a view, an opulent top-floor club level, and chief concierge Philippe Gills, their Chicago Concierge Hall of Fame inductee and longtime member of Les Clefs d’Or USA, the international association of top concierges. We asked Gills to uncover the unique things that make the Windy City such a special place.

What’s a unique service that The Langham Chicago offers that I won’t find elsewhere?

Our Cinema Suite Experience, which features a 111-inch screen and comfortable reclining seating. Guests can enjoy the classics like popcorn, soft drinks, or more culinary inspired choices.

What’s an underutilized part of your hotel?

Our Children’s Suite, it is a one-of-a-kind space with a rubber floor, walls that can be written on, and, of course, games.

Where can I get a cup of coffee near the hotel and go for a good walk?

Intelligentsia on Randolph; great coffee that doesn’t finish bitter — and the location positions one perfectly to attack Michigan Avenue afterward.

Where do singles hang out?

Back in the day it really was about the clubs owning the night; they still exist, of course. Now lounges like Gilt Bar and Underground Cocktail Club offer a nice alternative with swanky sophistication, killer cocktails and atmosphere.

How about a restaurant where only locals go?

Tio Luis Mexican Restaurant in Archer Heights/Brighton Park. Once you try their Guadalajara-Jalisco region cuisine and those fabulous margaritas, you will be hooked. They are the real deal, and they just completed their patio, off street level and large for al fresco dining.

Late night spot where I can get into a bit of trouble? (But not too much trouble.)

Untitled, where they have a massive bourbon program, one of the biggest in the city, and live music on the weekends.

Best cheap eats in town?

I love Kimski in Bridgeport, with their Korean/Polish street food; great flavors plus you can essentially custom design your food according to your diet/tastes. Bare bones seating, with outdoor space in summer.

Where can I go for the best dessert?

Travelle at The Langham! Yes, it’s inside The Langham, but I challenge you not to fall in love with our Espresso — rich chocolate mousse cake, espresso chocolate mousse, passion fruit, with a nice scoop of salted caramel ice cream to cut into that decadent chocolate.

Where should I go in the area for a day spent outside?

Our hotel is so fortunate to be steps from the Chicago Riverwalk. It’s so perfect! From here you chart your course — one mile east via the Riverwalk takes you to the Lakefront Trail, from there head south towards Museum Campus, or turn inward and go west at Monroe, which places you strategically between the Art Institute to the south and Millennium Park to the north.

Where’s a good spot to snap an Instagram-worthy photo?

Cloud Gate, aka “The Bean,” gets a lot of hype as it should, however if you are up for the trip, just south of the Museum of Science and Industry in legendary Jackson Park sits the 24-foot-high Statue of The Republic. Although a replica installed in 1918, it remains an awesome remnant of the Columbian Exposition/Chicago World’s Fair of 1893.

Best neighborhood to take a four-hour stroll if I want to get acquainted with a more “authentic” side of the city?

Hyde Park located south of Museum Campus offers a bit of everything, the lakefront with its promontory point, incredible architectural diversity, the University of Chicago grounds with gothic to contemporary architecture. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes are here, along with others by Chicago’s greatest architects. Cool local shops like Silver Room, and multiple galleries showcasing African American art like Gallery Guichard make a trip here a unique experience minus pretension.

What’s the easiest way to get around town, in terms of transportation?

CTA trains and bus; it’s hard not to be near your destination using these. The network is vast and functional.

What’s a lesser-known cultural institution worth visiting?

Stoney Island Arts Bank, located just south of the Museum of Science and Industry. There is nothing like it in all Chicago. Originally a bank built in 1923 and now restored into a thriving space featuring contemporary artworks by acclaimed Theaster Gates. It’s also home to the Johnson Publishing Company archives, containing some of the greatest photos of the Black American experience in the 20th century.

What’s a cool architectural site that’s not mobbed with tourists?

Oddly enough, it is the Architecture Center. Housed in a Mies van der Rohe building, it contains a built-to-scale model of Chicago’s downtown and a must-see skyscraper gallery containing models on loan from some of today’s greatest architectural firms.

What’s the best thing you can only do in Chicago?

Run-walk-bike the length of Chicago, while enjoying Lake Michigan, on the Lakefront Trail. It is 18 miles of bliss!

What’s something I can say or do to endear myself to locals?

Ask about something other than Al Capone or Michael Jordan; yes, they are big parts of the story, but we’ve got a lot of chapters.

I’m looking for a low-key brunch. Where to?

Beatrix, it’s fantastic, with fresh ingredients prepared with precision, and laid back.

Finally, what’s the best book to read about the area before I come?

Along the Streets of Bronzeville by Elizabeth Schroder. It takes a look at what I knew and saw every day growing up in Bronzeville/Hyde Park, that Chicago was a revolutionary place for Black arts in Chicago and America. This book celebrates those contributions in a beautiful way.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Molly’s Pub a real place?

Molly’s Pub is a staple on Chicago Fire. It’s been the hangout of choice for the 51 since season 1, and has gone through several different iterations on its way to becoming the safe haven it is now. The show does such a good job of evoking the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Bridgeport, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Time Out Global

The best yoga studios in Chicago

Banish stress, break a sweat and get into your zen zone at these top yoga studios. You’ll find no shortage of options in Chicago’s robust fitness scene, especially if you're searching for a yoga studio. Whether it’s to tone up, zen out (there are plenty of Chicago spas if you really need to relax) or find a community of like-minded friends, these Chicago yoga studios offer classes for all levels. With an emphasis on expanding the idea of who does yoga, owners of many Chicago studios are inclusive, purposeful, and ready to welcome every body who wants to experience the benefits of this ancient practice. Shimmy into those stretchy pants and get ready to strike a pose—here are some of the best yoga studios in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Fire: What is Joe Minoso’s nationality?

Joe Cruz recently made a huge addition to his Chicago Fire family. The character helped rescue a boy named Javier from a building fire, and upon learning that the boy would be going to a foster home, he decided to adopt him. Javier is said to be from Honduras in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
FanSided

Chicago Med cast 2022: Who’s leaving the show?

Chicago Med has had a transitional season. Fans have had to watch long time favorites like Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) leave the show, and newcomers like Drs. Hammer (Kristen Hager) and Scott (Guy Lockard) take up their mantle. Given the uncertain futures of certain characters,...
TV SERIES
Eater

Chicago’s Most Unique Pieces of Fried Fish

Why, yesm it’s the season for fried fish specials, with fast-food restaurants bombarding TV with ads featuring their annual offerings. Of course, Chicago can do better than that for Lent or just because its residents enjoy the taste of a perfectly fried piece of fish. Traditional fish and chips are great, but sometimes folks have a craving for something a little spicier. To remedy this, here are a few unique pieces of fried fish. Many of them feature international flavor and go beyond salt, vinegar, and tartar sauce.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mobile surveillance camera shot out on city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Albany Park intersection of Drake Avenue and Ainslie Street is plagued by shootings, and it recently got a new city surveillance camera. But just a few days later now, that security camera is gone. Someone shot it.  As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Thursday, a resident sent an image of the camera. It shows the city surveillance camera and a text which read: "New cameras on our corner."  The resident was excited. But just a few days later, that excitement went away -  and so did the camera. Security video from a nearby apartment...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Your Life Really Can Flash Before Your Eyes Whil Dying, Says Scientists

What happens to your brain in the last moments of life? It’s a question that has vexed scientists, philosophers and religious leaders alike — and something that’s made the subject of near-death experiences a fascinating topic for many. Now, however, a group of scientists have data that could fundamentally transform our understanding of what it means to die — and it turns out that the idea of your life flashing before your eyes has some scientific backing to it.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Chicago#Chicago Riverwalk#Concierge Confidential#The Langham Hotel Chicago#Les Clefs D Or Usa#Gilt Bar#Underground Cocktail Club
NBC Chicago

Summer Festival Guide: Here's Chicago's 2022 Lineup

Festivals are ramping up to take over the Chicago area this summer. Be it food, music, arts or culture, the city plans to offer a blend of all. As Illinois and Chicago eased their health and safety guidelines Feb. 28, festivals are billed to return to a scope not seen in the past two years amid the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Food Friday: A look at Chicago Restaurant Week’s best deals

About 350 businesses are participating in the 15th annual Chicago Restaurant Week kicking off Friday. Reset learns about the best deals and checks in with a participating restaurant owner. GUESTS: Aimee Levitt, deputy editor at Eater Chicago. Mary Nguyen Aregoni, founder and CEO of Saigon Sisters.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

What’s the worst pothole in the Chicago area?

If you’ve driven in Chicagoland recently, you’ve surely noticed them — potholes are everywhere. The Chicago Department of Transportation has received over 12,500 pothole complaints on its 311 hotline so far this year. Reset checks in with a pavement expert to learn about how and why potholes...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
InsideHook

The Best Concerts Coming to Chicago This Spring

It’s time to ditch your North Face puffer, peel yourself out from under your layers of blankets, and get ready to enjoy living in the best city in the world again. (At least until we get our inevitable “late spring blizzard.”) Here are our top picks for...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

How Text-Only Relationships Can Help Solve the Male Friendship Crisis

I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InsideHook

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. This month: A former best whisky of the world winner gets a follow-up, Basil Hayden introduces smoke and Compass Box just made a whisky that evokes old books. Ardbeg Fermutation. Most Ardbeg is only fermented for 72 hours. But this...
DRINKS
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best pie

Yes, we know that Pi Day was technically last week, but today is the start of the Sweet 16, so it's still a great time to fight over pie. Monica's pick: There are so many great pies around Chicago that this question is really unfair, but Paula Haney's thoughtful, gorgeously crusted and delicious pies at Hoosier Mama Pie Company just floor me.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy