AUSTIN – Areas in Texas that have historically had huntable populations of wild turkeys will have solid numbers again this spring hunting season. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists say hunters will have the most luck in the Cross Timbers, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas regions. “Much of the state had fair to good recruitment last spring and summer, and hunters should expect to see quite a few jakes,” said Jason Hardin, TPWD Wild Turkey Program Leader. “That also means there will be a lot of jennies (juvenile hens) on the landscape, which could distract gobblers and…

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO