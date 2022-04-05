ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FMPD: Woman in hospital gown arrested near Lee Memorial after stealing SUV, breaking into home

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Myers woman has been arrested after police say she stole an SUV, struck several other vehicles and broke into a home early Tuesday morning. Darryell Washington, 24, faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery on EMTs and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 3

