Foakes struck a composed unbeaten 132 to provide the backbone as Surrey kept the champions in the field for almost two days on the way to an imposing 428 for eight declared. It was not a flawless knock, as he was dropped in the slips on 37 and 54, but those were rare aberrations in over six hours of impressive concentration and resolve as the 29-year-old faced 263 balls and hit 18 fours and one six.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO