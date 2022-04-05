ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

A Roarin’ Good Time, Blending the Jurassic and the Fantastic, Set to Stomp into Oxford Valley Mall

Jurassic Quest opens at Oxford Valley Mall on May 6.Image via Jurassic Quest at YouTube.

Oxford Valley Mall meets Ilsa Nublar (the ill-fated island of the Jurassic Park novels and film franchise). From May 6–15, the Langhorne retail mecca is hosting Jurassic Quest, an interactive, experiential, and startlingly lifelike dino meet-and-greet.

Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC, of Conroe Tx., created the traveling show in 2013. Its exhibitions — comprising 90 events across 34 states with 80 life-like dinosaurs — have since been seen by over a million attendees. In 2019, Jurassic Quest Holdings was purchased by L2 Capital Partners of Devon, Pa.

The experience puts the public amid dinosaur recreations exhibited in their natural habitats, with the goal of thrilling audiences while also educating them. The show includes active displays of mighty creatures from the Cretaceous, Triassic and Jurassic eras; educational walking tours; and rides.

According to press information from Jurassic Quest Holdings, it is “the only interactive dinosaur event that has more true-to-life size dinosaurs than any other touring dinosaur event… . In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail.”

Junior paleontologists can dig for fossils, ride a dinosaur, and enjoy a baby dinosaur show.

Paid admission is required for children two years old and older (under twos are free). Pricing tiers are: kids ($22), adults ($22), and seniors ($19). A ticket upgrade ($36) to kids’ tickets gains them additional access.

Full details about Jurassic Quest at Oxford Valley Mall, which will run faster than a raptor from May 6–15, are online.

