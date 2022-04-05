Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Marion, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO