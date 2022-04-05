ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Marion, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The cold temperatures combine with the winds and snow could pose significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Jenkins and Screven Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juniper, GA
City
Crawford, GA
County
Talbot County, GA
City
Geneva, GA
City
Junction City, GA
City
Thomaston, GA
City
Howard, GA
County
Taylor County, GA
County
Crawford County, GA
County
Marion County, GA
County
Upson County, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 20:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Big Lazer Creek Wma#Wesley Church
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 4 AM to Noon PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to a stage of 19.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 05:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Above 2000 feet elevation, including Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected by snow accumulating on area roadways.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 23:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Herkimer FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Kast Bridge. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Minor flood stage. The river begins to overflow into low lying RV parks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 PM EDT Saturday was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage after 2 am then continue falling reaching to 4.3 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood West Canada Creek Kast Bridge Flood Stage: 6.0 Observed Stage at Sat 11 pm: 6.1 Forecast: Sun 2 am 6.0 Sun 8 am 5.6 Sun 2 pm 5.3 Sun 8 pm 5.0 Mon 2 am 4.7 Mon 8 am 4.5 Mon 2 pm 4.5 Mon 8 pm 4.4 Tue 2 am 4.3 Tue 8 am 4.3
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe; Wilcox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam affecting Clarke, Wilcox and Monroe Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural land. At 42.0 feet, water begins to inundate the Eureka Landing community. At 43.0 feet, access to Eureka Landing community stops, with access cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 44.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and will continue falling to a stage of 31.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 21:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions with snow-covered roads. Visibility in heavier bursts of snow will be around a half mile.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Southeast Harford, Northwest Harford, Northern Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick MD, Washington and Cecil Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Hampton, Inland Colleton, Dorchester and Inland Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Northern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Southeast Harford, Northwest Harford, Northern Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick MD, Washington and Cecil Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 21:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in the mountains, and 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Visibility in heavier bursts of snow will be around a half mile.
TETON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy