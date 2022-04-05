ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire strikes home of Connecticut state senator while children were present

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Bullets struck the New Haven house of state Sen. Gary Winfield on Monday night, the senator and police said.

No one in the house was injured, but a 33-year-old man outside the home was struck, police said Tuesday. The senator is not believed to have been the intended target, they said.

“We are OK,” Winfield said on Facebook. “A couple of bullet holes in the house, but we are fine. I really appreciate all the concern.”

Police said the victim was walking by the house on Winchester Avenue when he was shot around 7 p.m. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, they said.

Winfield said on Twitter that the person who fired the gun apparently was aiming for the man.

“When they started shooting it appears he ran toward my home to get away, drawing the fire in our direction,” he wrote. “This apparently is when our home was hit several times.”

A father of four, Winfield said he didn’t think his younger children knew what was going on.

“The younger kids didn’t really know what was happening, so I let them think it was just us playing so we had to get down low,” he said.

Winfield said he will continue to monitor the children.

A chief deputy majority leader, Winfield is serving his fifth term as state senator, according to his online biography. He is chairman of the judiciary committee, vice chairman of the energy and technology committee and a member of appropriations, education, housing and general law.

He graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2006 with a bachelor of science degree in political science.

He is originally from the Bronx, his bio says, and he “credits his experience of growing up in a tough environment, his father succumbing to drugs and watching his mother struggle as a single mother, as the source of his passion for social justice.”

According to New Haven crime statistics from March 27, there were 19 surviving victims of gun assaults this year in the city.

Police ask that anyone who saw the shooting, or has information about it, and has not spoken to investigators call the Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous, or submit tips anonymously, by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS), or text “NHPD,” plus your message, to 274637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

