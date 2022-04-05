Wawa Tries to Recover from Community Support Goose Egg on New Store in Holland

Site of a new Wawa in Holland, Bucks County. The convenience store giant is trying to reconfigure its footprint to appease neighbors. Image via Northampton Township at the Northampton Patch.

Wawa continues to try to find a way to expand into Holland without ruffling neighbors’ feathers. The convenience store giant has resubmitted the proposal for its intended use of a plot at 287 Holland Road. John Fey reported the project’s latest revisions in the Northampton Patch.

The ubiquitous coffee-newspaper-sandwich retailer’s original proposal met with swift and negative reactions from neighbors. Noise pollution, light pollution, and traffic snarls continue to be among their ongoing objections.

One online reaction to the proposed store read, “Get ready to say goodbye to the quaint feel of the Holland Village area and welcome in a barrage of new pollution and risks … . This is a completely inappropriate addition to the farmland, parks, nature center, golf courses, athletic fields, schools, and residences that make up our wonderful community.”

In response, Wawa has reconfigured its blueprints, proposing a different arrangement onsite for the store and its gas pumps.

The revision was considered in a hearing in Doylestown recently.

The board, citing constraints on its ability to public comment on pending proposals, issued no formal statement in response to the re-do. It did, however, say it would “…provide as much information as possible to our residents” on the plans.