116 mph wind gust reported; see full list
DENVER ( KDVR ) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . The Pinpoint Weather Team says strong wind gusts and high fire danger are possible.
High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service :
- Aguilar: 72 mph
- Berthoud Pass: 91 mph
- Boulder: 76 mph
- Buckeye: 75 mph
- Cattle Creek: 49 mph
- Coal Creek: 60 mph
- Colorado Springs: 75 mph
- Craig: 52 mph
- Florence: 58 mph
- Fraser: 116 mph
- Frisco: 103 mph
- Golden: 49 mph
- Gypsum: 45 mph
- Idalia: 57 mph
- Loveland Pass: 80 mph
- Manitou Springs: 76 mph
- Meeker: 66 mph
- Peterson Air Force Base: 69 mph
- Pikes Peak: 60 mph
- Pinecliffe: 76 mph
- Poncha Pass: 79 mph
- Swissvale: 70 mph
- Weston: 70 mph
- Woodland Park: 52 mph
This story will be updated throughout the day.
