Kerouac contemporary David Amram in St. Pete Friday

March 25, 2022 - Mayor Ken Welch is hosting an Academy Awards watch party Sunday, in honor of St. Petersburg native Will Packer leading the show’s first all-Black production team. Packer attended Maximo Elementary, Bay Point Middle and St. Pete High School before attending college at Florida A&M. Packer went on to become one of Hollywood’s most successful filmmakers, whose production credits include Girls Trip, What Men Want, Think Like a Man and Stomp the yard. Packer also served as the executive producer for the critically acclaimed Straight Outta Compton. The watch party for the 94th Annual Oscars takes place Sunday, March 27, at the Woodson African American Museum’s legacy garden. Doors open at 7 p.m., and Welch will offer remarks before the show begins at 8 p.m. To register, visit the website here.

