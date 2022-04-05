ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE News: Edge & Damian Priest Planted Seeds of Partnership a Year Ago, More Raw Video Highlights

By Jeffrey Harris
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– On last night’s WWE Raw, Edge and Damian Priest formed a new duo. Following the show, Edge noted on Twitter, “The seeds were sown a year ago.”. The tweet featured a picture of Priest interacting with Edge on a February 2021 edition of Raw, which you can see...

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE
Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
WWE News: Corey Graves’ Son Helped Create Carmella’s WrestleMania 38 Mask, WWE Now Highlights Veer Mahaan Finally Appearing on Raw

– Visual effects and makeup artist Jason Baker revealed on Twitter this week that WWE broadcaster Corey Graves’ son was actually the one who helped create the face mask for Carmella that she wore at WrestleMania 38. According to Baker, it was a collaborative effort between himself, effects legend Tom Savini, and Graves’ son.
WWE
Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
WWE
Scott Hall Is Laid To Rest, Cody Hall Writes Tribute

In a post on Instagram, Cody Hall shared that his father Scott Hall was laid to rest today in Maryland. Cody shared a photo of the gathering, which included Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman and DDP. He wrote: “We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it...
MARYLAND STATE
Lacey Evans Makes Return to WWE Smackdown In Vignette

Lacey Evans is back on Smackdown, making her return in a vignette on this week’s show. Friday’s episode saw Evans appear in a video talking about her difficult upbringing and how she’s refused to give up over the years, noting that nothing she’s been through makes her better than anyone else, but no one is better than her either.
WWE
Becky Lynch Says Bianca Belair’s Army Threw Her Off Her Game at WrestleMania 38

– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, along with Sasha Banks, to discuss WWE and WrestleMania 38. Lynch discussed her title loss to Bianca Belair in their rematch last Saturday at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
Possible Spoiler on Major Name Attending This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is expected to be at tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The TV tapings are being held at the Fiserv Forum. It’s unknown if Cody will be appearing on TV or only working a dark match at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. In the wake of WrestleMania we’ve now got one champion (still two belts) in form of the Undisputed WWE Universal champion. So high on the agenda tonight will be determining the next challenger for UwU champion Roman Reigns. Charlotte Flair did what Charlotte Flair normally does, refuse to put someone over at the time when they should be put over, and retained the Smackdown women’s title so we’ll see if she’s moving on from Ronda Rousey or if that feud must continue. I’m betting it must continue. Shinsuke Nakamura will need something new to do now that Rick Boogs got injured (hopefully he recovers quickly), WWE might remember that Ricochet is the IC champion, and hopefully Drew McIntyre can finally move on from this Happy Corbin stuff. There is a Happy Talk segment set for tonight though, and there’s a decent chance Corbin and Madcap Moss split up as there has been some friction between them lately. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Combat Sports
Twitter
WWE
Sports
Nash Carter Reportedly Fired Over Photo Of Him Imitating Hitler

As we reported yesterday, WWE reportedly fired NXT tag team champion Nash Carter after several allegations of abuse made by his wife Kimber Lee. Lee also shared a photo of Carter imitating Hitler and doing a Nazi salute. WWE has yet to confirm Carter’s release. According to the latest...
WWE
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 4.8.22

Commentators: Excalibur, Tazz, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho. I don’t know why, but something tells me they are going to have a hard time following FTR vs. the Bucks from Dynamite. That being said, they are certainly amping up Rampage this week, as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will both be in action on the show. I’m thinking that’s enough to carry things so let’s get to it.
BOSTON, MA
Liv Morgan Shows Off Battle Scars After Last Night’s Smackdown

On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Liv Morgan managed to get the win over Sasha Banks with a small package. In a post on Twitter, Morgan showed off some battle wounds from the match, including a bruise on her face and a handprint on her shoulder. Morgan will team with Rhea Ripley against Banks and Naomi on Monday’s episode of RAW for the WWE tag team titles.
WWE
Ricochet Won’t Be At WWE Smackdown, Is Spending Weekend With Son

Ricochet has announced that he won’t be at Smackdown tonight, as WWE has given him some time to spend with his son. The Intercontinental Champion posted to Twitter on Friday to thank WWE for giving him the weekend for family time, retweeting to clarify that he won’t be on Smackdown tonight but will be back next week.
WWE

