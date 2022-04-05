Fatal collision reported in San Miguel

Fatal victim has not yet been identified

– On Monday at approximately 3:35 p.m., 19-year-old Noah Calvin of Bradley Calif., was traveling in a white, 2015 Mazda going northbound on Indian Valley Road in San Miguel at an unknown speed. Juan Guitierrez, a 40-year-old San Miguel resident, was driving a gray-colored Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Vineyard Canyon Road at an unknown speed.

As Calvin approached the intersection at Vineyard Canyon Road, he reportedly made a left turn directly into the path of the Guitierrez. Subsequently, a crash ensued as the front end of the two vehicles collided. As a result of the impact, the unrestrained, unidentified 24-year-old male passenger in Calvin’s vehicle sustained a fatal injury, according to California Highway Patrol.

Calvin sustained moderate injuries and was transported via San Luis Ambulance to Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Guitierrez sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Drugs and/or alcohol use do not appear to be suspected in this crash, says CHP. The Templeton CHP Office is conducting an investigation into the incident, no further information is available at this time.