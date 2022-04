If you are unfamiliar with the fast food chain Cook Out, I suggest you visit any Southeastern US State (except Florida) and discover what the hype is all about. Back in the mid-00s, it was a big deal when it finally came to my hometown. I remember going through the drive-thru for the first time with a group of friends and realizing how many options I had to choose from. Their menu includes corn dogs, quesadillas, hot dogs, burgers, barbeque sandwiches, and my mind was instantly blown. Cook Out is bucket list-worthy for sure. I pity the fool who doesn't have access to this all of the time, as the Cook Out menu is filled with everything you'd dream of a fast food place having.

RESTAURANTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO