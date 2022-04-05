ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

116 mph wind gust reported; see full list

By Dara Bitler, Jenny Ivy
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . The Pinpoint Weather Team says strong wind gusts and high fire danger are possible.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service :

  • Aguilar: 72 mph
  • Berthoud Pass: 91 mph
  • Boulder: 76 mph
  • Buckeye: 75 mph
  • Cattle Creek: 49 mph
  • Coal Creek: 60 mph
  • Colorado Springs: 75 mph
  • Craig: 52 mph
  • Florence: 58 mph
  • Fraser: 116 mph
  • Frisco: 103 mph
  • Golden: 49 mph
  • Gypsum: 45 mph
  • Idalia: 57 mph
  • Loveland Pass: 80 mph
  • Manitou Springs: 76 mph
  • Meeker: 66 mph
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 69 mph
  • Pikes Peak: 60 mph
  • Pinecliffe: 76 mph
  • Poncha Pass: 79 mph
  • Swissvale: 70 mph
  • Weston: 70 mph
  • Woodland Park: 52 mph
5 things to know about fire danger, wind Tuesday

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Sports
