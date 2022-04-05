116 mph wind gust reported; see full list

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . The Pinpoint Weather Team says strong wind gusts and high fire danger are possible.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service :

Aguilar: 72 mph

Berthoud Pass: 91 mph

Boulder: 76 mph

Buckeye: 75 mph

Cattle Creek: 49 mph

Coal Creek: 60 mph

Colorado Springs: 75 mph

Craig: 52 mph

Florence: 58 mph

Fraser: 116 mph

Frisco: 103 mph

Golden: 49 mph

Gypsum: 45 mph

Idalia: 57 mph

Loveland Pass: 80 mph

Manitou Springs: 76 mph

Meeker: 66 mph

Peterson Air Force Base: 69 mph

Pikes Peak: 60 mph

Pinecliffe: 76 mph

Poncha Pass: 79 mph

Swissvale: 70 mph

Weston: 70 mph

Woodland Park: 52 mph

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.