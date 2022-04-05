ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: Timucua, Mocama and rediscovering Sarabay

St. Pete Catalyst
St. Pete Catalyst
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Craig Pittman is the award-winning author of Oh, Florida!: How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country, The Scent of Scandal,...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Wild Florida welcomes baby zebra

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — Wild Florida has welcomed a new addition to its drive-thru safari. The zebra can be spotted at the park's drive-thru safari. The safari features more than 100 native and exotic animals. ​On Tuesday, the animal park announced the birth of a zebra foal. “One of our...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE
Reason.com

In Threatening Disney Over Copyrights, House Republicans Are Right for the Wrong Reasons

Republicans are reportedly fed up with The Walt Disney Company for its perceived "far-left activis[m]" and "giv[ing] in to the woke mob." As a result, they are considering retaliating by refusing to legally extend copyright terms that would apply to Disney characters like Mickey Mouse. If allowed to lapse, Mickey would be in the public domain as soon as January 1, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Pittman
The Independent

Muscogee return South nearly 200 years after forced removal

Native Americans whose ancestors were forced out of the Southeast almost 200 years ago during a purge that cleared the way for white settlers returned Friday for a two-day festival with a name that sums up its purpose: “We have come back.”A busload of Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens and others in vans and cars traveled from their homes in Oklahoma and elsewhere for a celebration in the east Alabama city of Oxford, located on what once was part of Arbeka, a Muscogee community dating back 12,000 years. The people who lived there were forced to move west in 1836...
POLITICS
St. Pete Catalyst

St. Pete Catalyst

65
Followers
302
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Catalyst honors its name by aggregating & curating the sparks that propel the St Pete engine. It is a modern news platform, powered by community sourced content and augmented with directed coverage. Bring your news, your perspective, and your spark to the St Pete Catalyst and take your seat at the table.

 https://stpetecatalyst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy