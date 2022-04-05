ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaleva, MI

Teenage entrepreneur opens dog grooming salon in Kaleva

By Scott Fraley
The News Advocate
 4 days ago
Dog groomer Kaitlyn Weaver opened her home salon, Barkin' Bandit, toward the end of 2021.  (Courtesy photo/Kaitlyn Weaver)

KALEVA — At just 19 years old, Kaitlyn Weaver already has a lot of things figured out.

“I always kind of knew that I wanted to do something with animals and be my own boss,” Weaver said. “Through having little jobs here and there as a teenager, I didn’t really like not being in control.”

That’s why Weaver says she decided to start her own business — a pet grooming salon — in Kaleva.

“I guess you could say that’s what pushed me to have my own business, and just the love that I have for animals,” she said.

Named Barkin’ Bandit, after Weaver’s beloved family dog, the salon opened for business roughly five months ago at 9666 Jouppi Road.

“We just recently had to put my family dog down this past year, and his name was Bandit and he and I had a really great connection,” Weaver said. “He was my best friend growing up — kind of like an emotional support dog — so I definitely chose the name based off of him no longer being with us.”

When asked what being a young entrepreneur felt like, Weaver’s answer was “stressful.”

“It’s definitely been a big learning process,” she said. “It’s required talking with a lot of people that I wouldn’t have ever thought I would reach out to, but I’m really enjoying just learning about everything and then being able to take what I’ve learned and share that with people.”

Her favorite part of being a dog groomer — aside from the lovable pets — is how busy the work can be.

“You don’t really get a break and I like that about it,” she said. “We can’t just sit down and have lunch like you would with a normal job. I guess you could say I like the fast-paced environment that comes with it.”

Since its opening, Weaver said she has had her hands full grooming some of the county’s largest dogs.

“We cater more to large breed dogs, such as Great Dane, Saint Bernards, Great Pyrenees — that sort of thing,” she said. “We’ve taken in a lot of dogs groomers have rejected in our area because of their size.”

Weaver, a lifelong Manistee-area resident, describes her business as a “one-on-one groomery,” which she said was a real benefit in building rapport with the animals.

“We’re kind of more of a calm, cool and collected side of grooming,” she said. “We like to have just one dog there at a time so we can build that bond with your dogs specifically. If you come into a groomer and you have dogs all over, your dog tends to get more stressed out. ”

Weaver recommends bringing dogs to a groomer for a simple brush and bath every month and says it's important for pet owners to understand that every dog takes to grooming differently.

“Every dog isn’t going to look the same, even if they’re the same breed, because there’s some things we can’t do on some dogs that we can do with others just because of dog behavior (and) temperament,” she said.

Visit Barkin’ Bandit on Facebook for more information, and call (231) 299-7177 or email barkinbanditgrooming@gmail.com to make an appointment.

The News Advocate

