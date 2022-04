CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of three people following a traffic stop Sunday morning. Detectives from Trident have been investigating individuals involved with the smuggling of narcotics into our area. On 3-13-2022 at approximately 0322 am a traffic stop was conducted on I-75, Chippewa County. A search warrant was also conducted.Detectives seized over 400 narcotic pills, U.S. Currency and other pertinent evidence. The street value in our community is estimated to be over $15,000.00.This investigation resulted in the arrest of the following:

