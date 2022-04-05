ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions OL coach Hank Fraley checks out prospects at special Central Michigan pro day

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Detroit Lions were among 11 NFL teams that trekked to Mount Pleasant for a special Central Michigan University pro day on Monday. The workout featured two offensive linemen — Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke.

Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley was on hand for the extra workout. CMU already had its regular pro day in March, but this was a special workout for Raimann and Goedeke.

Both players were at the Senior Bowl, though they played for the National team coached by the New York Jets and not the American team run by the Lions.

Raimann is a potential first-rounder, a converted tight end with very impressive strength and movement skills. He’s a former exchange student from Austria. Fraley ran his workout at the initial pro day in March, and the Lions met with Raimann both in Mobile and Indianapolis at the scouting combine.

Goedeke is more pertinent from the Lions’ standpoint. A right tackle for the Chippewas, he projects as a middle-round prospect who can play guard or tackle. Before getting injured in Senior Bowl practices, Goedeke was working at center, too.

The Lions don’t have a need for an early-round offensive lineman — all five starters are returning, and valuable reserves Evan Brown and Ryan McCollum re-signed for multiple years this offseason. But building the depth with a versatile player like Goedeke with starter-caliber upside at multiple positions is a good option for the Lions to consider with one of their two third-round picks.

