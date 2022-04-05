ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's next mayor: Cavalier Johnson vs. Bob Donovan

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
On Tuesday City of Milwaukee residents will vote to elect a new mayor for the first time in almost 20 years.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Ald. Bob Donovan are facing off after emerging as the top-two vote-getters in the Spring Primary.

How to follow along with the election:

The April 5 election for Milwaukee mayor comes after longtime Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett resigned to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. Johnson and Donovan advanced in the Feb. 15 primary, with Johnson taking 42 percent of the vote and Donovan taking 22 percent of the vote. The winner of the April 5 election will finish the remaining two years of Barrett's term, which will end on April 16, 2024.

Former candidates for Milwaukee Mayor - State Senator Lena Taylor, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Michael Sampson and Ieshuh Griffin - did not advance in the spring primary election.

Read our biographies of the two candidates below:

Bob Donovan, Former Milwaukee Alderman

TMJ4

65-year-old Bob Donovan was born in Milwaukee and was raised in the Jackson Park neighborhood. He attended St. Francis De Sales College/Seminary and UW-Milwaukee but did not graduate. Donovan has said he worked in the private sector for many years including at the Solvay Coke & Gas, Co. He ran for Milwaukee Common Council and won, assuming office in 2000, representing District 8. 20 years later Donovan retired from the Common Council, in 2020. During his time on the council he chaired the Public Safety Committee and the Anti-Graffiti Policy Committee. In 2016, he launched an unsuccessful bid for Milwaukee mayor.

Click here to view Donovan's campaign website.

Cavalier Johnson, Acting Mayor of Milwaukee

TMJ4

35-year-old Cavalier Johnson was born in Milwaukee and raised in the 53206 ZIP code. He attended Bay View High School and UW-Madison. He went on to work for then Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's office as well as Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board, YMCA of Milwaukee and North Avenue Community Development Corporation. Johnson ran for Milwaukee Common Council and won, assuming office in 2016 to represent the District 2. He won reelection in 2020 and was also elected by fellow council members to become the Common Council President. When Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett resigned after Congress approved his appointment as the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, Alderman Johnson became Acting Milwaukee Mayor.

Click here to view's Johnson's campaign website.

