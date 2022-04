The U.S. and Kansas departments of agriculture have issued a warning to Kansans to protect their poultry and waterfowl. A flock of birds in Franklin County was reported to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Franklin County borders Douglas County directly to the south. The flock was a mixture of different birds at a home farm including chickens, ducks, and other types of birds, said Heather Lansdowne with the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS ・ 26 DAYS AGO