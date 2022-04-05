US 23 blocked in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Southbound lanes of US 23 are blocked at AA Highway (KY 10).

KYTC District 9 says that an overturned log truck caused the blockage. They say that cleanup could take several hours.

Traffic is being detoured to Ohio River Road (KY 3116).

