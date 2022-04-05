ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

US 23 blocked in Greenup County

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Southbound lanes of US 23 are blocked at AA Highway (KY 10).

KYTC District 9 says that an overturned log truck caused the blockage. They say that cleanup could take several hours.

Traffic is being detoured to Ohio River Road (KY 3116).

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

