Area Libraries Offer Activities for All Ages During Library Week

(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Public Library now offers pickup of materials from lockers outside the entrance to City Hall. “For people who cannot make it to the library during our regular hours, or who may prefer to avoid close contact with other people, they can now pick up their library materials any time of the day by using these lockers,” said Annice Sevett, library director.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO