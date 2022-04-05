ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

How to Find an Inclusive Run Club

By Emilia Benton
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago

Whether you’re just getting started running and are looking for companionship on the roads, or are more experienced but have been getting bored with your solitary routine, a run club can offer that much-needed human connection. But how can you find a run club—a group where people come together to log...

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

Running Clubs to Join Around DC

Whether you’re training for a marathon, looking to meet new people, or just trying to make running less tedious, joining a running club may be worth considering. Running buddies will keep you accountable, too. Here are some local running clubs to check out:. Get Our Health Newsletter. How to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hollywood Reporter

How Gamut Management Pushes for Inclusion of Talent With Disabilities

The impetus behind the creation of the Runway of Dreams foundation in 2014 was Mindy Scheier’s son, Oliver. Living with muscular dystrophy and leg braces, he begged to wear jeans to school like everybody else. “I stayed up that night and ripped out the zipper and cut up the side seams to allow for his leg braces and replaced it all with Velcro,” the former fashion designer recalls. “It wasn’t pretty, but it worked!” In the years since, the nonprofit — which held its first West Coast fashion show March 8 in L.A. — has pushed to expand representation for people...
ADVOCACY
SELF

11 Running Groups to Help You Find Your Community on the Roads

For many who took up running during the pandemic-related popularity boost, breaking out of isolation to put in a few miles with friends was the connection they needed then—and continue to seek now. Enter, run groups. Clubs, crews, and virtual groups are pretty much everywhere, making it easier than...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#The New York Times
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
Inc.com

Urban Skin Rx Founder: How to Build an Inclusive Brand People Trust

Entrepreneur Rachel Roff explains how she found power in truth and empathy. But freebies and discounts really helped her business take off. The Urban Skin Rx founder and CEO started her journey with a $1,500 marketing budget and a desire to treat communities long overlooked by the beauty industry. It...
SKIN CARE
SELF

The 11 Best Weightlifting Shoes for Women, According to Personal Trainers

You’ve heard it before: Investing in proper gear for fitness is a game changer when it comes to motivation and injury prevention. So your search for the best weightlifting shoes is not in vain. In fact, it’s pretty important, especially if you’re serious about throwing around heavy weights. As with any sport or workout, proper athletic shoes are a must. And just like running shoes come in all shapes and sizes, lifting shoes have their own specialties and styles.
WORKOUTS
SELF

The 22 Best Running Jackets for Women

For the in-between seasons and chilly mornings, the best running jackets for women are not only stylish additions to your activewear collection, but can also prove to be valuable tools for warming up your body effectively for your outdoor run or workout. What should you look for in a running...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
SELF

14 of the Best Products for Active and Passive Recovery Days

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you're into strength-training or running, rest days are a key part of any workout routine. But it can be hard to know what to do on rest days, especially if you can’t get enough of your go-to form of exercise.
FITNESS
SELF

The Best of Wellness: 10 Products That Helped Us Get By in March

Here at SELF, we’re big believers in the power of wellness products to help us feel a little better—whether it’s skin care to add to our self-care routine, tech that helps us do the things we love (but more easily), a healthy snack that gets us through the 2 p.m. slump, or fitness gear that keeps us moving. This is especially true right now as we reenter the world while still being conscious of how our lifestyles and routines have changed over the past two years. So, March’s installment of our Best of Wellness series (in which we recap all of our wellness favorites month to month) focuses on soothing, comforting, and straight-up distracting products that are pushing us towards a brighter spring.
LIFESTYLE
SELF

The 13 Best Massage Guns for Post-Workout Recovery

The best massage guns can be a powerful tool in your arsenal of wellness devices. Massage guns can help accelerate your warm-up and recovery phases, while also helping you improve flexibility and range of motion. Dr. Rahul Shah, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon recommends using massage guns on areas of the body where there is significant muscle mass, such as the neck, legs, back and shoulders. “Since these are the areas of the body with the most density of muscle, the massage gun can cause local stimulation to drive the cascade of blood flow and associated nutrients to those areas,” he explains. “These are also the areas where muscles are likely to build lactic acid and other byproducts of increasing muscle fatigue.” And by massaging and stimulating blood flow to these areas, Shah says these toxins can be effectively neutralized.
HEALTH
SELF

A Quick 10-Minute Guided Meditation for Sleep

When your day has been chaotic, a quick 10-minute guided meditation can be just what you need to calm your body and mind as you prepare for bed. In this video, Manoj Dias, the cofounder and V.P. of Open—a mindfulness studio that encompasses meditation, breath work, movement, and music, and offers both in-person and virtual classes—will take you through a routine that’s perfect for people new to meditation and for those who may be more experienced with the practice. Because this is a guided routine, your mind can focus more on the calming tasks at hand rather than having to worry about what you should be doing next.
YOGA
SELF

52 of the Best Running Gear Essentials for Every Type of Runner

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best running gear can not only give you the extra motivation you might need to get out the door—it can also make runs more comfortable and safe. Even though jogging is a gloriously low-maintenance sport, the right gear can make all the difference. The best running shoes, along with high-performance, fuss-free running apparel, and a few extra accessories that cater to the needs of your run or the weather will be different for everyone.
RETAIL
Woodburn Independent

AVID excitement, Part I: A peek at the future

North Marion Middle School students get in-person visits to college campuses.(This story is the first of a two-part series.) North Marion Middle School students are already mapping out their careers in seventh grade. The middle school's new elective, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), encourages students to create college and career goals. Seventh grader Eman Hussein says that because of the AVID Elective Class she's now realizing she could have a career in interior design, and she dreams of attending Otis College of Art and Design in California. "Once I joined this class, they said: 'You could become successful in...
MARION, OR
SELF

What to Eat Before a 5K—And All Your Training Runs

Completing your first 5K isn’t just about running—food matters too. In fact, what to eat before a 5K is just as important as your actual training runs and workouts: Nutrition is a cornerstone of any kind of physical performance, but especially one as heavily endurance-based as running. “Learning...
FITNESS
Indy100

What is the Wordle answer for April 10?

Warning: Spoiler ahead. There's no better combination than a morning caffeine fix and a round of Wordle. The viral puzzle took the internet by storm late last year, and it's safe to say no one predicted how popular it would go on to become. It soon got bought out by none other than the New York Times and made some rather interesting headlines along the way.If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).A...
SELF

17 Excellent Eid Gift Ideas for When Cash Isn’t Enough

As Ramadan climbs its way back toward being a winter holiday (finally!), long iftars around the table with family and friends are becoming more of a reality. Whether or not you’re able to spend this blessed month with the people you love, why not change up your Eidi routine and consider these Eid gift ideas to close out the month (instead of the usual cold hard cash)?
LIFESTYLE
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy