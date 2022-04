The Somerset County Megashow is back for 2022, but this year at a new location... The Johnstown Galleria. Ron Aldom, Executive Director, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce. "This is our first year at the Galleria. In past years, it has been held in Somerset. We partnered with our colleagues to the north of us, the Cambria Chamber, and the home builders here and we moved it into the Galleria," said Ron Aldom, Executive Director, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO