New York City, NY

6 Signs Your Run Day Should Actually Be a Rest Day

By Tiffany Ayuda, C.P.T.
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know you have a speed workout on your morning docket, but the minute your alarm blares you can immediately tell your body just isn’t feeling it today. So what’s the plan? Should you follow your running program to the letter, or should you burrow back in bed and give your...

www.self.com

shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 4 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Just as regular exercise and ample hydration support weight loss, a well-balanced diet does too, and this is just as important. Nourishing and taking care of your body is crucial, and what better way to do this than with 4 expert-approved foods often linked to healthy weight loss? We checked in with registered dietitians Melissa Mitri, MS, RD and Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN, who both offer vital suggestions and meal tips for staying on track and losing weight faster than you might think.
DIETS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
SELF

14 of the Best Products for Active and Passive Recovery Days

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you're into strength-training or running, rest days are a key part of any workout routine. But it can be hard to know what to do on rest days, especially if you can’t get enough of your go-to form of exercise.
FITNESS
KTEN.com

7 Key Benefits of Rest Days

Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/news/7-key-benefits-of-rest-days/. Nose to the grindstone. It’s the only way that things get done and goals are accomplished. This is particularly the case when it comes to making gains in the gym or any other physical activity. When you have some physique goals, you need to make...
WORKOUTS
Lifestyle
SELF

The 11 Best Weightlifting Shoes for Women, According to Personal Trainers

You’ve heard it before: Investing in proper gear for fitness is a game changer when it comes to motivation and injury prevention. So your search for the best weightlifting shoes is not in vain. In fact, it’s pretty important, especially if you’re serious about throwing around heavy weights. As with any sport or workout, proper athletic shoes are a must. And just like running shoes come in all shapes and sizes, lifting shoes have their own specialties and styles.
WORKOUTS
SELF

5 Signs You May Need to Rethink Your Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Plan

Like many chronic conditions, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) isn’t something you manage just once. Your psoriatic arthritis treatment journey might be more of a marathon than a sprint, with a few unexpected twists and turns along the way. In fact, nearly half of people with psoriatic arthritis describe the process of finding the right treatment as either somewhat or very difficult, according to an April 2021 survey by SELF and Olson Research Group of 203 people who live with the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

What Could Be Causing Your Weird Stomach Problems?

Digestive troubles, for many people, top the list of symptoms that are straight-up miserable to live with. After all, who wants to feel constantly gassy or bloated while running to the bathroom left and right? Not only can these symptoms feel uncomfortable (or even downright painful), they can seriously impact how you feel about yourself and the way you live your daily life. If you’re not sure what’s going on, don’t fret. Oftentimes, there is a simple explanation for gastrointestinal (GI) issues. But if they’re starting to feel constant, it’s worth exploring whether something more complicated could be lingering under the surface. Take this quiz to find out what might be causing your stomach problems, and when you should consider seeing a doctor about them—because you deserve to feel good in your body.
HEALTH
SELF

Watch: A Full-Body Pilates Workout That Takes Just 20 Minutes

You don't need equipment to get in a great workout: This full-body Pilates workout shows you can strengthen your entire body using just your bodyweight. And it doesn’t take a whole lot of time, either. In this video, which is the final installment in Sweat With SELF’s new Beginner...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

7 Signs Your Can-Do Attitude Is Actually ‘Toxic Positivity’ in Disguise

Toxic positivity can be harmful to your body and your mind. Think of it as the act of creating a narrative that's all about feeling good and looking on the bright side while hiding your negative emotions in a way that's not reasonable, not natural, or not mentally healthy. But for people with a sunny disposition, it may hard to see if your positivity is something else in disguise.
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

The 13 Best Massage Guns for Post-Workout Recovery

The best massage guns can be a powerful tool in your arsenal of wellness devices. Massage guns can help accelerate your warm-up and recovery phases, while also helping you improve flexibility and range of motion. Dr. Rahul Shah, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon recommends using massage guns on areas of the body where there is significant muscle mass, such as the neck, legs, back and shoulders. “Since these are the areas of the body with the most density of muscle, the massage gun can cause local stimulation to drive the cascade of blood flow and associated nutrients to those areas,” he explains. “These are also the areas where muscles are likely to build lactic acid and other byproducts of increasing muscle fatigue.” And by massaging and stimulating blood flow to these areas, Shah says these toxins can be effectively neutralized.
HEALTH
SELF

Understanding Pancolitis, the Most Severe Version of Ulcerative Colitis

If you’re a fan of linguistics, you might know that the word colitis can refer to any type of inflammatory reaction that happens in your colon. Pan is simply a descriptor used to refer to an organ in its entirety. When you put it all together, pancolitis is chronic inflammation that impacts your entire colon, or large intestine. One of the main causes of pancolitis is ulcerative colitis (U.C.). Sometimes you’ll see this term used to describe advanced U.C. that affects—you guessed it—the entire colon, but U.C. isn’t the only condition that can lead to pancolitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

What to Expect Before, During, and After a Colonoscopy

If anyone in your family has had colon cancer, or if you’re nearing the age of 45, you’ve probably already been told about the importance of scheduling a colonoscopy. You may even have grown tired of your doctor telling you that it’s something you need to consider.
CANCER
SELF

What to Eat Before a 5K—And All Your Training Runs

Completing your first 5K isn’t just about running—food matters too. In fact, what to eat before a 5K is just as important as your actual training runs and workouts: Nutrition is a cornerstone of any kind of physical performance, but especially one as heavily endurance-based as running. “Learning...
FITNESS
SELF

11 Running Groups to Help You Find Your Community on the Roads

For many who took up running during the pandemic-related popularity boost, breaking out of isolation to put in a few miles with friends was the connection they needed then—and continue to seek now. Enter, run groups. Clubs, crews, and virtual groups are pretty much everywhere, making it easier than...
FITNESS
SELF

Is Nummular Eczema Causing Your Sudden Skin Rash?

Nummular eczema is a master of disguise because its symptoms can mimic so many other skin conditions. On the surface, nummular eczema can fool you into thinking you’re dealing with an infection like ringworm. After all, the two can look so similar—but each one has different causes that require different treatments. So, how can you figure out what’s up with your skin?
SKIN CARE
SELF

The Inextricable Link Between Psoriatic Arthritis and Mental Health

Jamie Birch, 30, has experienced anxiety on and off her whole life, but it was something she could manage and deal with when it popped up. Then, in the summer of 2018, she started feeling stiffness and pain in her fingers. It came and went, but by early 2019 she started experiencing debilitating pain in her back, elbows, knees, and fingers. She knew something was very wrong but had no idea what it was—and all of the pain and uncertainty caused her anxiety to skyrocket to a level she had never experienced before.
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

