ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

11 Running Groups to Help You Find Your Community on the Roads

By Erin Strout
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago

For many who took up running during the pandemic-related popularity boost, breaking out of isolation to put in a few miles with friends was the connection they needed then—and continue to seek now. Enter, run groups. Clubs, crews, and virtual groups are pretty much everywhere, making it easier...

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

How to Find an Inclusive Run Club

Whether you’re just getting started running and are looking for companionship on the roads, or are more experienced but have been getting bored with your solitary routine, a run club can offer that much-needed human connection. But how can you find a run club—a group where people come together to log some miles, train for specific goals, or simply chat their way through movement—that’s the best fit for you?
FITNESS
KOMU

Facebook group helps Columbia community throughout pandemic

COLUMBIA -- Two years ago, Melissa Rubio-Hernandez and a friend started a Facebook group in an attempt to help others at the start of the pandemic. She said she started worrying about community members who might not be able to leave their homes or access basic necessities in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak — like her elderly neighbors, people with disabilities or low-income residents.
COLUMBIA, MO
TechRadar

The best treadmill 2022: find your ideal running machine

We’ve tried some of the most popular fitness machines in the world, so we know exactly what you should be looking for – and also what to avoid – when it comes to the best treadmills. One of the first things to consider is whether or not...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Boston Marathon#New York City Marathon#Volunteers#S Club#Strava
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
architecturaldigest.com

A Wine Fridge Will Help You Keep Your Cool

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast hoping to age your carefully curated stash or just someone looking for a place to store the spoils of your wine subscription, choosing the best wine fridge for your home and your lifestyle is an important step. According to winemaker Andrew Wilson, the most important factor to take into consideration regarding a wine fridge is the temperature. “Both red and white wine will age well at temperatures held in the mid-50s,” he explains, noting that “keeping wines away from constant light exposure would be another consideration since prolonged exposure could lead to atypical aging.”
FOOD & DRINKS
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Instagram
SELF

14 of the Best Products for Active and Passive Recovery Days

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you're into strength-training or running, rest days are a key part of any workout routine. But it can be hard to know what to do on rest days, especially if you can’t get enough of your go-to form of exercise.
FITNESS
SELF

6 Signs Your Run Day Should Actually Be a Rest Day

You know you have a speed workout on your morning docket, but the minute your alarm blares you can immediately tell your body just isn’t feeling it today. So what’s the plan? Should you follow your running program to the letter, or should you burrow back in bed and give your body the rest it needs?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

The Best Travels Pillows to Help You Sleep on the Road

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ll admit, I’m one of those people who rolls their eyes at fellow travelers lugging gigantic, plush pillows through the airport....
LIFESTYLE
SELF

28 Delicious Easter Gift Baskets for Kids and Parents Alike

Whether you're able to be with your loved ones or not this April 17, Easter gift baskets are always a thoughtful idea for people who celebrate the holiday. And luckily for you, there are all sorts of Easter gift baskets and Easter gift boxes out there for all types of people (from parents to kids to colleagues), all ranges of budgets, and that deliver within days to their door.
LIFESTYLE
KTVZ

Drinking coffee could benefit your heart and help you live longer, research finds

Contrary to worries among some doctors and the public, drinking coffee may actually protect your heart instead of causing or worsening heart problems. Drinking two to three cups of coffee daily has been associated with a 10% to 15% lower risk of getting heart disease, heart failure or a heart rhythm problem, or dying early for any reason, according to three research abstracts published Thursday.
DRINKS
SELF

The Best of Wellness: 10 Products That Helped Us Get By in March

Here at SELF, we’re big believers in the power of wellness products to help us feel a little better—whether it’s skin care to add to our self-care routine, tech that helps us do the things we love (but more easily), a healthy snack that gets us through the 2 p.m. slump, or fitness gear that keeps us moving. This is especially true right now as we reenter the world while still being conscious of how our lifestyles and routines have changed over the past two years. So, March’s installment of our Best of Wellness series (in which we recap all of our wellness favorites month to month) focuses on soothing, comforting, and straight-up distracting products that are pushing us towards a brighter spring.
LIFESTYLE
SELF

The 11 Best Weightlifting Shoes for Women, According to Personal Trainers

You’ve heard it before: Investing in proper gear for fitness is a game changer when it comes to motivation and injury prevention. So your search for the best weightlifting shoes is not in vain. In fact, it’s pretty important, especially if you’re serious about throwing around heavy weights. As with any sport or workout, proper athletic shoes are a must. And just like running shoes come in all shapes and sizes, lifting shoes have their own specialties and styles.
WORKOUTS
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy