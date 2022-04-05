ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About Training for Your First 5K

By Cindy Kuzma
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago

Every runner starts somewhere. For me, it began with an accident—a step off a curb that twisted some tendons in my ankle, leaving me injured and on crutches for a few weeks. I was in graduate school, stressed out by my class schedule and largely neglecting most forms of self-care, including...

