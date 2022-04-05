ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Watch: Chicago Cubs reliever Ethan Roberts tears up after being told he made opening day roster

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAJQ2_0ezqxvp400

There were tears of joy in the Chicago Cubs dugout Monday.

Moments after pitching a scoreless fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox, reliever Ethan Roberts was greeted by Cubs manager David Ross with the news that he had made the team's opening day roster.

As coaches and teammates approached Roberts in the dugout to congratulate him, the 2018 fourth-round pick was overcome with emotions and began to cry.

"Younger me is screaming right now," Roberts, 24, wrote on Twitter. "Thankful for all the people in my corner."

"This is life-changing for me," Roberts told reporters after the game. "This is insane. I'm just lost for words. It's hard to put it into words.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest news delivered to your inbox

"It's something I've been dreaming about for a long time."

Roberts, a right-hander who pitched for Tennessee Tech from 2016-18, played in Class AAA and Class AA last season.

Opening day is Thursday. The Cubs will play the Milwaukee Brewers at home.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch: Chicago Cubs reliever Ethan Roberts tears up after being told he made opening day roster

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods cursing during Masters

There is no surer sign that Tiger Woods is back than hearing him drop a curse word following a shot at The Masters. As many golf fans hoped this week, Woods is playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and he’s had a solid start on Thursday, nearly hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliever#The Chicago White Sox#Cubs#Tennessee Tech#The Milwaukee Brewers
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman responds to Ronald Acuña comments

Freddie Freeman responded on Thursday to the comments Ronald Acuña Jr. made about him on Wednesday night. Acuña drew attention for saying he wouldn’t miss Freeman, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Acuna said Thursday that his comments were blown out of proportion by the media. However, a translation of what he said reveals he had some complaints about the way Freeman treated him in his rookie year in 2018.
MLB
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Twins, Padres Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

Right before Opening Day on Thursday, the San Diego Padres made a significant trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Padres acquired All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. According to multiple reports, the Padres will also receive $6.6 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

4 observations from Chicago Cubs Opening Day win vs Brewers

The Chicago Cubs earned a hard-fought Opening Day victory over the Brewers. On a cold day at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs took the first of a four-game series against their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. 1. No more “first inning Hendricks”. Perhaps nobody on the Cubs roster was...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs, Brewers' Benches Clear, Keegan Thompson Ejected

Cubs, Brewers benches clear after McCutchen HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Brewers' benches and bullpens emptied during Saturday's game after Keegan Thompson hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. McCutchen was hit on his front hip, after the previous pitch from Thompson sailed behind him. He...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy