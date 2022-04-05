Palms to reopen this month after closing during pandemic

The Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas plans to open its doors on April 27, just over two years after shutting down during the pandemic.

Along with other Nevada casinos, the Palms closed down in March 2020 to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, but unlike most in Las Vegas, the casino did not reopen in June 2021 .

According to its website , stays will begin the following day April 28.

The casino says it will celebrate the reopening with a "fireworks extravaganza" on opening night.

Station Casinos bought the Palms from the Maloof family in 2016 for $312.5 million.

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, sold the property to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million in 2021.

