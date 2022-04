A popular food delivery company that has been serving families in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois since 1952 has announced that their very famous name is saying goodbye. Schwan's Home Delivery excitedly shared the news of the change on Friday, March 18th. However, the news has created quite a stir from customers, some that even claim the new name for the company is racist.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO