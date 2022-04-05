Meet the Woman Who’s Stood With Jay Wright Through Triumph and Defeat

Jay and Patty Wright in a 2017 photo upon receiving the Inaugural St. Augustine Medal. Image via Villanova University Facebook page.

It could be argued that there’s no better college basketball coach than Villanova University’s Jay Wright.

Wright has led his Villanova team to two national championships and four Final Four appearances.

During two decades at Villanova, Wright has built the Wildcats into a nationally-respected team.

And standing right beside him through it all has been his wife Patricia, according to playerwives.com.

The two met in 1983. She was a Villanova cheerleader. Jay played college basketball at Bucknell University and worked part time in marketing.

Patty graduated with the Class of 1983, later earning her law degree.

The couple easily made the move to Villanova when the coaching job was offered to Jay.

“I took it on the spot,” Wright told mainlinetoday.com. “I grew up here; Patty grew up in South Jersey. It’s Villanova.”

The Wrights have two sons and a daughter, Taylor, Collin and Reilly.

Jay and Patty Wright were honored in 2017 by Villanova University when they received the Saint Augustine Medal, given to an individual or couple who “exemplify the spirit and teachings of Saint Augustine, a deep commitment to the Order of Saint Augustine and the Augustinian values of Truth, Unity and Charity,” according to Villanova.com.