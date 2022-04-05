ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Meet the Woman Who’s Stood With Jay Wright Through Triumph and Defeat

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WK9Vh_0ezqxG4d00
Jay and Patty Wright in a 2017 photo upon receiving the Inaugural St. Augustine Medal.Image via Villanova University Facebook page.

It could be argued that there’s no better college basketball coach than Villanova University’s Jay Wright.

Wright has led his Villanova team to two national championships and four Final Four appearances.

During two decades at Villanova, Wright has built the Wildcats into a nationally-respected team.

And standing right beside him through it all has been his wife Patricia, according to playerwives.com.  

The two met in 1983. She was a Villanova cheerleader. Jay played college basketball at Bucknell University and worked part time in marketing.

Patty graduated with the Class of 1983, later earning her law degree.

The couple easily made the move to Villanova when the coaching job was offered to Jay.

“I took it on the spot,” Wright told mainlinetoday.com. “I grew up here; Patty grew up in South Jersey. It’s Villanova.”

The Wrights have two sons and a daughter, Taylor, Collin and Reilly.

Jay and Patty Wright were honored in 2017 by Villanova University when they received the Saint Augustine Medal, given to an individual or couple who “exemplify the spirit and teachings of Saint Augustine, a deep commitment to the Order of Saint Augustine and the Augustinian values of Truth, Unity and Charity,” according to Villanova.com.

Read more at thespun.com and playerswives.com about Jay and Patty Wright.  

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Drame twins to transfer from Saint Peter’s

Junior forwards Hassan and Fousseyni Drame will transfer from Saint Peter’s University, a source close to the twins confirmed. Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.com first reported the news. The twins become the fourth and fifth players to transfer from the team that made a Cinderella run to the Elite 8...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
CBS Philly

La Salle University Introduces Fran Dunphy As Men’s Basketball Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – La Salle University will introduce Fran Dunphy as the men’s basketball coach during a teleconference on Zoom on Thursday. The press conference will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  Dunphy graduated from La Salle in 1970. He’s the winningest coach in Big 5 history and becomes the 20th coach to take the helm at La Salle. Dunphy played baseball and basketball at La Salle from 1967 to 70. As a senior on the men’s basketball team, he averaged 18.6 points per game and led the team in assists. Dunphy was briefly retired and recently served as the interim athletic director at Temple University. Before that, he was the men’s basketball coach for the Owls for 13 seasons. He also held the same position at the University of Pennsylvania from 1989 to 2006. What: La Salle University will introduce Fran Dunphy as the men’s basketball coach during a teleconference on Zoom on Thursday. When: Thursday, April 7, 2022. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
97.3 ESPN

Winner of South Jersey HS Female Athlete of 2021-22 Winter Season

During the High School Sports Winter season, 973 ESPN South Jersey and Prime Events have brought you nominees and you voted for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. Now we want to recognize the best female high school athletes of the 2021-22 Winter Season. The winner of the Female High School Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Egg Harbor Township's Jenna Gray and the winner of the High School Male Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Cedar Creek Quarterback J.C. Landicini.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Scranton Prep’s London Montgomery calls Penn State offer a ‘blessing,’ believes he’s a ‘very balanced’ running back

STATE COLLEGE — When the calendar turned to 2022, London Montgomery had a modest offer list. UConn and Arizona State had come calling for the Scranton Prep running back in the fall. Things, though, changed in January. Rutgers and Michigan State offered. Montgomery realized things were going to pick up with prominent programs coming calling.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
105.7 The Hawk

Top-Ranked Rumson-Fair Haven Uses Fast Start to Put Away No. 5 Shore

RUMSON -- Shore Regional is a very good team, a group that is ranked in the top five in the Shore Conference and should be a contender for the South Group 1 sectional championship later this season. But against No. 1 Rumson-Fair Haven, the host Bulldogs proved early and often that they are simply on a different level from the rest of the Shore Conference.
RUMSON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Augustine
Person
Saint Augustine
WOWK

WVU rowing travels to New Jersey to compete in Knecht Cup Regatta

The WVU Rowing team travels to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for its second competition of the season this weekend on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, competing on the Cooper River in the Knecht Cup Regatta. “Now that we’ve busted the rust off, we’re striving for more complete racing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucknell University#Mainlinetoday Com#Augustinian#Truth#Unity And Charity#Villanova Com#Thespun Com
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
CBS Philly

5 Philadelphia Youth Teams Honored For Winning National Titles In Football, Cheer: ‘It Was An Amazing Experience’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia loves a championship parade. And on Saturday morning, five local teams all celebrated their national titles.  It was a procession along The Parkway to honor five local youth teams who all won the national title in their sport. “Thank you for representing the best of Philadelphia on a national stage. The city is so proud of you and your achievements,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. Kenney joined representatives from the city’s Parks and Recreation department to recognize the Oak Lane Wildcats, Inner City Warriors, Frankford Chargers, North Philly Aztecs and Enon Eagles. The teams all won the championship in 2021 but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy