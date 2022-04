If dark murder folk is your thing, then this summer just got a lot better with the news that Amigo the Devil and Murder By Death will be joining forces for a U.S. tour. The two acts were originally set to share the stage in 2020, but the pandemic laid those plans to waste, and now they're reattempting the run with support coming from Samantha Crain from Aug. 5 through Aug. 22, after which Katacombs will open the remaining dates through the Sept. 11 finish.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO